Rafael Nadal's farewell at the Davis Cup: When he'll play, how to watch on TV and more to know

It's not entirely clear when Nadal's last match will come, in large part because the Davis Cup is a team event and what's now known as the ''Final 8'' begins at the quarterfinal stage. Spain will get things started against the Netherlands on Tuesday. Win that, and the Spaniards would advance to the semifinals Friday against Canada or Germany (who meet each other Wednesday). The other quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday: the United States vs. Australia, and defending champion Italy vs. Argentina. The championship round will be Sunday. There are two matches in singles and one in doubles in each matchup; the first country to win twice progresses. The other wild card in all of this: No one knows for sure whether Nadal will be chosen by Spain's captain, David Ferrer, to play singles, doubles, both or — theoretically possible, if unlikely — neither.