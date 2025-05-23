Rafael Nadal's absence from the 2025 French Open changes the tournament

''As a tennis community, everybody's going to miss Rafa, for sure. If I were thinking about it selfishly, I would say, ‘Of course I want to watch Rafa play. Of course I want him to be here,'" former No. 1 and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka said. "But I see it a little bit differently. I look at it as that was his decision. Same with when Serena (Williams) left. Of course I miss Serena; she was my biggest motivator. But they've moved on in their life to what's best for them. And I just have so much respect for what they've done for the sport. How much they contributed. How much they elevated it. My only thing is to say, ‘Thank you,' to players like that.''