MALAGA, Spain — Rafael Nadal will play for Spain against the Netherlands on Tuesday at the Davis Cup, his last event before retirement.
Rafael Nadal will play for Spain against the Netherlands on Tuesday at the Davis Cup, his last event before retirement
Rafael Nadal will play for Spain against the Netherlands on Tuesday at the Davis Cup, his last event before retirement.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 19, 2024 at 3:13PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, UN says
Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, UN says.