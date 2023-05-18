Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January.
The owner of a record 14 championships at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament will miss it for the first time since making his debut there in 2005.
Nadal delivered the news of his withdrawal during a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain.
Play begins at Roland Garros in Paris on May 28.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Rafael Nadal to miss French Open with hip injury, expects 2024 to be last year of tennis career
Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January and that he expects 2024 to be the final season of his career.
Sports
Husband of 2-time Olympic champion Justyna Kowalczyk killed in avalanche
The husband of two-time Olympic champion Justyna Kowalczyk was killed Thursday in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps, the Polish Mountaineering Support Foundation said.
Sports
Big Twins second-guess and a big weekend for Gophers softball
Host Michael Rand wonders was up with Rocco Baldelli's pitching decisions during Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers. Plus, Gophers head coach Piper Ritter talks about the philosophy behind her NCAA-bound Gophers softball team.
High Schools
Rosemount throwers chase records in state's top track and field meets
Hayden Bills and Jordan Hecht are state champions with eyes on other prizes, a pursuit that continues Friday in the True Team State Meet.
Sports
Stephanie Beatriz of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to serve as Indy 500 grand marshal
Stephanie Beatriz, who starred as Detective Rosa Diaz on the TV show ''Brooklyn Nine-Nine'' and voiced Madrigal on the Academy Award-winning film ''Encanto,'' will serve as the grand marshal for the Indianapolis 500 later this month.