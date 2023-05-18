Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January.

The owner of a record 14 championships at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament will miss it for the first time since making his debut there in 2005.

Nadal delivered the news of his withdrawal during a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain.

Play begins at Roland Garros in Paris on May 28.

