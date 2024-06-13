Rafael Nadal is going to skip Wimbledon, as expected, and instead prepare for the Paris Olympics by entering a clay-court tournament in Bastad, Sweden.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion said Thursday he wants to just remain on clay, rather than switching over to grass for the All England Club and then needing to go back to clay.

''We believe that the best for my body is not to change surface,'' Nadal said in a statement.

The Summer Games will hold the tennis competition at Roland Garros starting on July 27. That is the site of the French Open, where Nadal has won a record 14 titles.

Nadal will play doubles — with Carlos Alcaraz — and singles at the OIympics.

Wimbledon runs from July 1-14.

