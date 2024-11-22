Rafael Nadal retired after the Davis Cup. It's a rare team event in tennis

''We don't get to represent our country a lot, and when we do, we want to make them proud at that moment,'' said Alexei Popyrin, a member of the Australian roster that will go up against No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner and defending champion Italy in the semifinals Saturday after getting past the United States on Thursday. ''For us, it's a really big deal. Growing up, it was something that was instilled in us. We would watch Davis Cup all the time on the TV at home, and we would just dream of playing for it. For us, it's one of the priorities.''