Rafael Nadal heads into retirement after a career marked by big trophies, rivalries and injuries

Nadal briefly moved into sole possession of the record for most Grand Slam singles titles, breaking a tie with Federer, by claiming No. 21 at the Australian Open, coming back to beat Daniil Medvedev after dropping the first two sets of the final. Nadal then got No. 22 (Djokovic eventually would pass him and is currently at 24) at the French Open, where he overcame debilitating pain in his left foot with nerve-numbing injections to lift the trophy for the 14th time by beating Casper Ruud in the final. That improved Nadal's career record there to 112-3. He pulled out of Wimbledon before the semifinals because of torn abdominal muscle, then lost in the U.S. Open's fourth round to Frances Tiafoe.