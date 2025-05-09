Rafael Devers tells Red Sox he won't move to 1B, tells front office to 'do their jobs' finding one

BOSTON — Rafael Devers is the Boston Red Sox's designated hitter.
And he's not interested in another position switch.
Speaking with reporters for the first time since Triston Casas was ruled out for the season after rupturing his left knee tendon and undergoing surgery, Devers said on Thursday that Red Sox management approached him about the idea of filling in as Boston's first baseman.
The three-time All-Star doesn't see it in his best interest to make another position switch after being asked to move from third base to DH during spring training after the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman to play third.
''They came to me and talked to me about it,'' Devers said after homering and driving in two in Boston's 5-0 win over Texas.
''I know I'm a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can't expect me to play every single position out there. In spring training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove. I wasn't going to play another position other than DH. Right now, I don't think it would be an appropriate decision by them to ask me to play another position.''
Devers, who signed a $311 million, 11-year deal to stay with Boston in January 2021, said he spoke with Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow about the prospect of playing first in Casas' absence.
For now, Boston is filling the first base spot with a platoon featuring Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro.