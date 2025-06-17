Rafael Devers ready to put Boston situation behind and start fresh in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Rafael Devers strolled into the clubhouse side-by-side with home run king Barry Bonds, a fellow left-handed slugger who San Francisco's new big hitter has long admired from afar.
''I think just looking at him my game has already improved a lot,'' Devers joked as he was formally introduced by the Giants on Tuesday, when he was set to be designated hitter batting third in the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians.
Devers is determined to leave his own lasting mark on the franchise in what is a much-needed fresh start for him and a monumental mid-season acquisition for Buster Posey and San Francisco's front office.
And whatever went wrong in Boston, Devers is done discussing any issues he had with the Red Sox and eager to move forward across the country with the Giants.
''That's in the past now, I'm looking ahead and focusing on what I have here being a San Francisco Giant,'' Devers said. ''I'm eager to go out there and play and see what I can do.''
With a bright smile to match his bright new No. 16 jersey, Devers insisted he will play anywhere and do whatever manager Bob Melvin and his staff ask.
''I really like his answers by the way,'' said Posey, in his first year as president of baseball operations.
The Giants will take on a mega contract after Devers signed a new $331 million, 11-year deal in January 2023. He joins several other stars here with long-term contracts — shortstop Willy Adames has a seven-year, $182 million deal and third baseman Matt Chapman at $151 million over six years through 2030 — as Posey builds a roster he expects will compete for another World Series championship, like the ones the Giants won with him as their star catcher in 2010, ‘12 and '14.