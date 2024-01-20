UDINE, Italy — Racist chants aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan prompted a top-tier Italian league game at Udinese to be suspended briefly during the first half Saturday.
Maignan, who is Black, left the field after the insults aimed at him following a goal for Milan.
There had also been racist chants earlier, prompting an announcement in the stadium asking fans to stop.
The Serie A match resumed a few minutes after the suspension when Maignan and teammates came back out. The score was 1-1 at halftime.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports
Neal: Count your lucky (young!) stars, Minnesota sports fans
Every team in the state has at least one exciting rising star 27 or younger like Anthony Edwards, Napheesa Collier, Justin Jefferson and Royce Lewis, just to name a few.
Sports
Twins
Reusse: Oliva says 'no reason' Mauer should have to wait for Hall call
One Twins great reflects on another, and the joys of making baseball's Hall.