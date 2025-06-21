Racing Louisville downs the Pride 2-0 and the Current edges Angel City 1-0 in the NWSL

Arin Wright and Taylor Flint scored for Racing Louisville in a 2-0 victory over the Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League on Friday night.
In the only other NWSL game on Friday, the Kansas City Current narrowly beat visiting Angel City 1-0.
Racing captain Wright opened the scoring by heading in a corner kick from Courtney Peterson in the 30th minute. The goal was Wright's first since she joined Louisville in 2024.
Flint scored her third goal of the season to make it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 68th minute. Referee John Matto awarded the penalty after Emily Sams pulled Sarah Weber in the box.
The visiting Pride (8-4-1) dominated possession with 64% but only just edged Racing in shots 16-14. Orlandoe hit the target seven times to Louisville's three. It is only the second time the Pride have conceded multiple goals in a game this season.
Pride forward Barbra Banda took eight shots herself, forcing five saves from Jordyn Bloomer in the Louisville goal. Bloomer recorded her second shutout of the season.
Racing (6-5-2) now has five wins in their last seven NWSL matches, and moves up to fifth in the standings.
Lorena saves penalty, Zaneratto scores as Current stay perfect at home