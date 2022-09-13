Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen announced Tuesday the addition of former U All-American guard Rachel Banham to her staff for the 2022-23 season.

Banham, 29, who replaced Whalen as the program's all-time leading scorer in 2016, is coming off her seventh WNBA season and third year with the Minnesota Lynx. She is expected to continue her playing career, while getting her start working on a college staff.

"I am happy and excited to join this incredible staff back at my alma mater," Banham said in a statement. "What Coach Whalen is building at the U is special and I'm excited to continue to grow and cultivate the culture. I look forward to being a part of that in this role."

As the quality control director, Banham will have responsibilities with the day-to-day operations of the team from practices to scouting and game analysis.

The former Lakeville North star scored a Big Ten-best 3,093 points during her Gophers career from 2011-16. After being selected fourth in the 2016 WNBA Draft, Banham spent her first four seasons with the Connecticut Sun before returning home to the Lynx in 2020.

Last season with the Lynx, Banham started five games and had career-highs in scoring (7.9), minutes played (17.5) and three-pointers (57), while also averaging 2.3 assists per game.

Whalen, who is entering her fifth season as Gophers coach, was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame last weekend after her storied career with the Gophers and Lynx.

The Gophers' exhibition game is Oct. 30 vs. River Falls at Williams Arena. The season opens Nov. 7 against Western Illinois.