Races for Philly district attorney and Pittsburgh mayor take center stage in Pennsylvania's primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Voters on Tuesday will choose new candidates to run for some of the top jobs in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, with the winners of the Democratic primaries all but assured of victory in November in the two heavily Democratic cities.
In Philadelphia, Larry Krasner is seeking a third term as district attorney of the nation's sixth-most populous city.
The longtime civil rights lawyer has, at times, come under heavy criticism as a prosecutor but has thus far a survived efforts to oust him that successfully removed some other progressive district attorneys, including in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland.
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, the city's first Black mayor, is seeking a second term. Both are Democrats who originally ran as progressives and face a primary challenger.
To some extent, President Donald Trump looms over the races, as Krasner and Gainey have vowed to resist his conservative agenda.
Republicans will also get to weigh in Tuesday on the Pittsburgh mayor's race, though their party isn't fielding a candidate in the Philadelphia district attorney's contest. There are also two statewide courts contests on Tuesday's ballots.
Here's what to know about the contests:
Philadelphia district attorney