NHRA LUCAS OIL NATIONALS

What, where: After being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHRA returns to Brainerd International Raceway for the 15th of 23 stops on the National Hot Rod Association circuit.

When: Thursday-Saturday qualifying, Sunday finals. Eliminations begin Sunday at 11 a.m.

TV: Qualifying (FS1): Friday, 6-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-noon. Finals (Ch. 9): Sunday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Website: brainerdraceway.com

2019 winners at Brainerd: Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Jason Line (Pro Stock).

Top Fuel points leaders: 1. Steve Torrence 1,090; 2. Brittany Force 748; 3. Antron Brown 736; 4. Pruett 611; 5. Shawn Langdon 587.

Funny Car points leaders: 1. John Force 816; 2. Capps 787; 3. J.R. Todd 778; 4. Bob Tasca III 766; 5. Robert Hight 748.

Pro Stock points leaders: 1. Greg Anderson 895; 2. Aaron Stanfield 741; 3. Erica Enders 725; 4. Dallas Glenn 639; Matt Hartford 622.