From racetrack to ballpark: Bristol's MLB transformation shifts into high gear

Turning a racetrack into a baseball field worthy of hosting Major League Baseball takes time and a plan.
Demolition started in early June with heavy construction now in high gear to transform Bristol Motor Speedway into a ballpark — if only for the Aug. 2 Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds in the first MLB game in the state of Tennessee.
As of Tuesday, Bristol no longer is a racetrack.
''It's not going to be good to have a 2-foot wall ... in the outfield for a player to run into, so naturally those had to go,'' Steve Swift, senior vice president of operations development for Speedway Motorsports, said.
Turning this track into a ballpark requires about 17,500 tons of gravel to level the infield. Murray Cook, president of BrightView Sports Turf Division, said trucks will start bringing in 340 tons of Pennsylvania clay for the playing surface later this week.
The grass will be synthetic with 124,000 square feet set to be laid down with this field using the same surface as the Blue Jays in Toronto. There will be fencing, padding and foul poles. Musco Sports Lighting is adding 215 lights to the top of the track so no ball should be lost in a shadow.
''The field obviously is a big part of this event, and we're making it as major league level as it needs to be for this game,'' Cook said.
Hosting an MLB game requires much more than just a field. BaAM is helping MLB and Bristol so that the teams have locker rooms complete with showers, strength and conditioning rooms, coach and trainers' offices, batting cages and even a full weight room.