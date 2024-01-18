Q: My rabbit is tilting its head and scratching at his ears a lot. When I look inside them, they are scabby and crusty. What's wrong?

A: It might be mites.

Like cats and dogs, rabbits can get ear mites. These tiny parasites love setting up housekeeping in the warm, dark, humid environment of a rabbit's ears. The next thing you know, they're digging into the skin and starting to feed and reproduce. Their presence could be what's causing your bunny's itchy ears.

If the mites become numerous enough, your rabbit's scratching can result in red, raw or bloody areas around the outside of the ears, and crusting and scaling inside the ear flap.

Take your rabbit to the veterinarian for an ear exam and diagnosis. A pro can get a better look inside the ear using an otoscope, a lighted instrument that allows a veterinarian to detect ear problems such as infections, objects lodged inside the ear and mites.

Treatment right away is important, because if mites are left to themselves, they can cause secondary bacterial infections of the skin — more itching, plus hair loss or sores — or invade the middle or inner ear, causing neurological signs that affect balance and gait.

If you have more than one rabbit, treatment is also important because mites are transmissible between bunnies. They are spread by direct skin contact or contact with bedding or other objects. Even if another rabbit doesn't have signs of mites, it should be treated as well. The good news is that ear mites don't affect humans.

Your veterinarian can prescribe medication to kill the mites and relieve the itch. You'll also need to thoroughly clean your rabbit's hutch, bedding, toys and other objects because ear mites can survive for up to three weeks outside their cozy ear canal.

