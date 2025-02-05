Walk down the flight of stairs into the North Loop’s latest bar and restaurant and you’d never guess it was a former wine bar. The Rabbit Hole, which officially opens Friday ahead of the Super Bowl, is lighter and brighter than its predecessor, AxeBridge Wine Co.
Sneak peek: Rabbit Hole, the North Loop’s new modern sports bar, opens this week
The sprawling Minneapolis bar and restaurant will open just in time for the Super Bowl, emphasizing immersive, interactive experiences and spaces for large groups to gather any time of year.
The new owners are betting on a contemporary sports bar while also placing an emphasis on the food, drinks and nightlife.
“It’s much more than a sports bar. We’re an entertainment venue on weekends and in the evening; we have a restaurant with a full menu,” said Deepak Nath, one of several owners from the industry who came together for the project.
Designed by EK Interiors with architecture by Little Box Inc., the space is stylish, high-energy and playful. A few of AxeBridge’s barrel high tops and other wood accents remain as a nod to the former wine bar, but the majority of the space now has curvy booths and communal seating areas.
A pulltab counter, indoor turf, neon pink backlighting and a photo booth are also part of the sprawling space that will expand to include a tiered patio during the warm-weather months. Custom pop culture wallpaper in the bathrooms gives a nod to famous bunnies, such as those from “Alice in Wonderland” and Looney Tunes.
The Rabbit Hole’s playful side carries onto the menu. In addition to cocktail offerings that spin off classics, there’s a secret drink menu. Customers can find hidden QR codes throughout the space that unlock the option to order from three specialty (and Instagram-worthy) cocktails, such as a tropical fruity and frothy egg white concoction topped with a marshmallow Peep.
On the food side, Thomas Pivec (Lord Fletcher’s) is heading the program and giving updated takes on classic comforts and more. Jumbo pretzels, a 10-inch mozzarella stick, fried chicken buckets, tuna tartare, mahi tacos, smash burgers, Tater Tot hot dish and steak share space on the menu.
“A lot of sports bars you think of fried food, nachos,” said co-owner Joe Berg. “We are trying to elevate that bar food a little bit with things like rib-eye and a couple of other things you wouldn’t see on your stereotypical sports bar menus.”
Initially, the Rabbit Hole will open for dinner nightly, with lunch available Friday through Sunday. Eventually, brunch will be added. In addition to more than 40 state-of-the-art screens prioritizing Minnesota pro and college teams, look for DJs, cover bands and other entertainment.
Co-owner Jay Ettinger, who lives in the North Loop, hopes the Rabbit Hole will be a great addition to the area.
“This neighborhood is getting younger and younger and I just saw a need” to have more options for large groups to gather, he said. “And as someone who lives in the neighborhood, and who is a huge sports fan, there was also a need.”
Location: 411 Washington Av. N., Mpls.
Hours: Mon.-Thu. 3 p.m.-2 a.m., Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
Info: therabbitholemn.com and @therabbitholempls
The food & drinks: Elevated American cuisine ranging from tacos and smash burgers to fried chicken buckets and rib-eye. Riffs on classic cocktails such as an Old Fashioned made with a bourbon specially made for the bar and restaurant and an espresso martini that mixes in peanut butter whiskey with the usual vodka and espresso. Hidden QR codes unlock a secret cocktail menu. Wine is also available, as is a beer menu that includes a dozen rotating local drafts.
Prices: Appetizers $10 (French onion soup) to $21 (tuna poke), mains $16 (burrata pesto sandwich) to $35 (rib-eye or bucket of chicken). Cocktails $12-$16, beer $6-$9, wine $10-$16 by the glass.
The team: Deepak and Sara Nath, Joe Berg, Thomas Pivec, Craig Dauffenbach and Jay Ettinger. The ownership group’s previous projects include BootLeggers, the Pourhouse, the Exchange & Alibi Lounge and the Lumber Exchange Event Center.
The vibe: The EK Interiors-designed space with architecture by Little Box Inc. is modern, bright and energetic, with indoor turf and neon backdrops. The indoor area spans 12,000 square feet with lounge, communal spaces and side rooms. Come spring, the 3,000-square-foot multitiered outdoor area with turf and televisions will roll out for patio season.
Game on: There’s a place to watch from any vantage point, between the main 200-inch LED board as well as 42 high-definition large-format televisions. Minnesota sports teams, including the Twins, Vikings, Wild, Lynx, Timberwolves, United FC, Gophers and more will be tuned in, according to the owners.
Accessibility: The sports bar and restaurant is located on the lower ground floor, with access via a stairwell and elevators.
