Sneak peek: Rabbit Hole, the North Loop’s new modern sports bar, opens this week

The food & drinks: Elevated American cuisine ranging from tacos and smash burgers to fried chicken buckets and rib-eye. Riffs on classic cocktails such as an Old Fashioned made with a bourbon specially made for the bar and restaurant and an espresso martini that mixes in peanut butter whiskey with the usual vodka and espresso. Hidden QR codes unlock a secret cocktail menu. Wine is also available, as is a beer menu that includes a dozen rotating local drafts.