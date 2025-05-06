Quite a spectacle: Padres manager Mike Shildt got so mad he threw his glasses at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK — Mike Shildt had seen enough, and he was so angry with plate umpire Adrian Johnson that he made a spectacle by tossing his spectacles.
A tantrum by San Diego's manager following the first major league ejection of star slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. fired up the Padres, who overcame a three-run deficit in the eighth inning to beat the New York Yankees 4-3 on a soggy Monday night and extend their winning streak to six.
''Shilty came down the tunnel and he was still chirping,'' said Xander Bogaerts, who hit a go-ahead, two-run single off Luke Weaver that followed Manny Machado's two-run double. ''I think he was ready to fight.''
Tatis was ejected after a strikeout, causing Shildt to rush out onto the field, throwing his lineup card and then his glasses. He argued so vociferously with Johnson and first base ump Quinn Wolcott that third base coach Tim Leiper ran over in case intervention was needed.
''My glasses made it. I did have my head about me to make sure,'' Shildt said after the game. ''I got some — a lot of BPs on my shoulders — not as operable as I'd like but it came into play, and I made sure it stayed in the grass. I didn't want them scratched. I like these glasses a lot.''
Devin Williams entered with a 3-0 lead and walked Tyler Wade with one out in the eighth, then allowed a single to Brandon Lockridge. Williams threw four straight changeups, his famous Airbender, to Tatis. The two-time All-Star took the third at the bottom of the strike zone for strike two, then swung over an even lower pitch.
He said something in Johnson's left ear before taking a turn to the dugout and was immediately tossed. Tatis said it was his first ejection since winter ball as an 18-year-old.
''Ah, what did I say? I forgot,'' Tatis said, laughing. ''I'm just happy I got the boys hyped.''