Quintana and Nimmo lead surging Mets to 10-0 win for 2nd straight blowout of Nationals

Mets: SS Francisco Lindor (sore back) missed his third straight game but played catch and ran Wednesday afternoon. … Rookie RHP Christian Scott (right elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery with an internal brace added next week and will likely be out until 2026. Scott was 0-3 with a 4.56 ERA in nine starts before being injured in his final start July 21. … RHP Kodai Senga (strained left calf), eligible to come off the 60-day injured list next Wednesday, plans to pitch for Triple-A Syracuse this weekend and could still pitch as an opener for the Mets over the final five days of the regular season. … RHP Paul Blackburn (spinal leak in back) threw for the first time since making a rehab start Sept. 3 and hopes to pitch for the Mets next week. … INF Brett Baty (broken left index finger) went 0 for 4 with Syracuse in his first game action since Aug. 22. Mendoza said Baty could be a candidate for a recall by the Mets.