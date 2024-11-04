LOS ANGELES — Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and countless other artists, dies at 91.
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and countless other artists, dies at 91
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and countless other artists, dies at 91.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 4, 2024 at 7:46AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Spain approves 10.6 billion-euro relief package after devastating floods that killed over 200 people
Spain approves 10.6 billion-euro relief package after devastating floods that killed over 200 people.