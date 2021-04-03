Easter Sunday Outlook

It'll be a very pleasant and quiet Easter Sunday in the Twin Cities, with temperatures starting off in the mid-40s, climbing to the mid-70s during the afternoon hours. We will see mostly sunny skies.

Here are Easter weather stats for the Twin Cities. The warmest we've ever been on Easter was back on April 10th, 1977, when the high reached 88F. The coldest Easter high was a bone-chilling 15F in 1894, when it fell on March 25th. The snowiest (and wettest Easter)? Well, that was last year when 6.6" of snow fell (liquid equivalent of 0.60") on April 12th.

Weather for Easter Sunday across the state will continue to be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds in place. Highs will range from the 40s along portions of the North Shore to the 80s across southwestern Minnesota. In places that reach the 80s, these highs will be almost 30F degrees above average.

_______________________________________________

Warm To Begin The Work Week With A Severe Weather Threat

Warm weather will continue into Monday with highs once again climbing into the 70s across the southern half of the state. We will be watching about a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day, with chances increasing into the overnight hours.

As we head into the evening and overnight hours Monday a few of those storms could be on the strong side. A Marginal Risk of severe threat (threat level 1 of 5) is in place. The main threat from any strong storms will be large hail.

_______________________________________________

Cooler Toward The Middle Of The Week

Highs that are almost 25F degrees above average Sunday and Monday won't last into the middle of the week, with cooling temperatures as a system slowly passes through the region bringing an extended period of rain to the upper Midwest. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s, then in the 50s for Wednesday and the Twins Home Opener Thursday. We will still have to watch some showers lingering for the Home Opener Thursday.

_______________________________________________

Soaking Rain Threat

With that slow-moving system for the middle of the week, good soaking rains are currently possible across central and southern Minnesota. Some areas could pick up over 2" of rain, with a lot of that falling Wednesday into Wednesday Night. Again, hopefully, we can get most of the showers out of here by first pitch Thursday, but some could be lingering across the region.

_______________________________________________

A Sunsational Easter To Remember

By Paul Douglas

"Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime" wrote Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Christians worldwide are celebrating Easter with new hope - and a new respect for the fragility of life. The pandemic has delayed gratification, meetings and trips. It has forced us to ponder the miracles right in front of us, putting plans and aspirations on hold, being grateful for what we have. Faint silver linings in the midst of disease and despair.

At the risk of editorializing, today's weather is extraordinary: blue sky, mid-70s and boats on your favorite lake. In early April!

The approach of a cooler front ignites a few T-storms late Monday, and a storm forecast to stall near Minnesota will squeeze out soaking rains Tuesday night intoThursday morning, possibly 2 inches of more in some spots. Skies may brighten Thursday afternoon for the Twins Home Opener, but no promises.

Cooler weather returns by mid-April. No slush, but keep a sturdy jacket handy.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Lukewarm sunshine. Wake up 46. High 76. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

MONDAY: Some sun, few heavy T-storms late. Wake up 54. High 75. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Slight cooler, rain arrives late. Wake up 49. High 64. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely, heavy at times. Wake up 46. High 55. Chance of precipitation 100%. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain tapers. Skies brighten PM hours? Wake up 50. High 62. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind E 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Unsettled, few PM showers. Wake up 52. High 58. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: Have a Plan B. Showery rain likely. Wake 48. High 57. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

April 4th

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

April 4th

Average High:52F (Record: 81F set in 1921)

Average Low:32F (Record: 5F set in 1995)

Average Precipitation:0.08" (Record: 0.77" set in 1932)

Average Snowfall: 0.1" (Record: 7.2" in 1957)

Record Snow Depth: 9" in 1975

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

April 4th

Sunrise:6:47 AM

Sunset:7:45 PM

*Length Of Day:12 hours, 57 minutes and26 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday:~3 minutes and 6 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 13 Hours Of Daylight?April 5th (13 hours,0 minutes, and 32 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/Before 6:30 AM?: April 14th (6:29 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 8:00 PM?: April 16th (8:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Easter Sunday, the best chance of some precipitation during the daytime hours will be from some rain and snow in the Northwest and a few showers across Texas. Heading into Sunday Night, some storms will be possible in the Upper Midwest, with rain and snow across Maine.

Most areas that see rain through Monday evening will see under an inch fall. Some light snow will be possible across Maine, but up to a foot will be possible across portions of the Cascades and the northern Rockies.

_______________________________________________

Sierra snowpack at 59% but 'next few weeks will be critical' for California water officials

More from the Sacramento Bee: "California water officials on Thursday reported the statewide snowpack is just 59% of average for this time of year as the state continues to experience one of the driest years on record. It's the second straight year of low numbers, after the Department of Water Resources recorded a reading of 53% on April 1 a year ago. The back-to-back low measurements could mean the return of summer drought conditions and water-use restrictions for the first time since 2016. The April 1 survey is typically the most important of the year, when the snowpack is the deepest and has the highest snow-water content. It also marks the end of the wet season for California and is a key indicator for water supply."

Drought worsens, limited irrigation expected for parts of Texas

More from AgriLife Today: "Parts of the state are in dire need of soil saturating rains and runoff to replenish reservoirs and aquifers as planting season nears, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. Row crop producers in drought-stricken parts of the state are pre-watering fields with the hope crops can establish and timely rains will improve growing conditions, according to AgriLife Extension agents and reports. But there are concerns that irrigation, and in some areas limited or restricted irrigation due to below-normal water levels, may not be enough."

A Fifth of Food-Output Growth Has Been Lost to Climate Change

More from Bloomberg Green: "Climate change has been holding back food production for decades, with a new study showing that about 21% of growth for agricultural output was lost since the 1960s. That's equal to losing the last seven years of productivity growth, according to research led by Cornell University and published in the journal Nature Climate Change. The study was funded by a unit of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The revelation comes as the United Nations' World Food Programme warns of a "looming catastrophe" with about 34 million people globally on the brink of famine. The group has cited climate change as a major factor contributing to the sharp increase in hunger around the world. Food inflation is also on the rise as farmers deal with the impact of extreme weather at a time of robust demand."

_______________________________________________

- D.J. Kayser

- D.J. Kayser