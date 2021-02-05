FRESNO, Calif. — Neemias Queta registered 14 points and five blocks as Utah State beat Fresno State 69-53 on Thursday night.
Alphonso Anderson had 13 points for Utah State (14-5, 11-2 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth added 10 points.
Orlando Robinson had six assists for the Bulldogs (7-7, 5-7).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
