Questions emerge about how a deputy's stepson became the accused gunman in deadly FSU shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Amid the abandoned chemistry notes and other debris left behind after a deadly shooting at Florida State University are lingering questions about how the stepson of a beloved sheriff's deputy tasked with school safety at a middle school became the accused gunman.
Political science student Phoenix Ikner was a long-standing member of a sheriff's office youth advisory council and was steeped in the family-like culture of the agency. When officers rushed to the university's student union on reports of gunfire, authorities say it was the 20-year-old who used his stepmother's former service weapon to open fire, killing two men and wounding six others.
As people fled in terror, Ikner was shot and taken into custody. He invoked his right not to speak to investigators, and his motive remains unknown as he lies in a hospital bed.
The prosecutor's office is weighing possible charges as stories emerge about a darker side. One classmate recalled him being kicked out of a student club over comments that other members found troubling.
''This is horrific,'' Jimmy Williams, the chief of safety for Leon County Schools, said of the shooting. ''This is a horrible, horrible event.''
Williams, who has known Ikner's stepmother, Jessica Ikner, for a decade, said the allegations underscore that ''none of us are immune to tragedy.''
Suspect is the stepson of a beloved deputy
His stepmother, whose own alma mater is Florida State, was reassigned from her position as a school resource officer Friday and granted the personal leave she requested, a sheriff's office spokesperson told The Associated Press.