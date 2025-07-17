Questions about surrogacy are raised in case of California couple with house brimming with kids

The removal of 21 children from the custody of a Los Angeles-area couple has put a spotlight on the practice of using surrogates to build a family. Surrogacy has no federal regulation, leaving it up to states to set the rules if they choose to allow it.
The kids — 15 at the couple's mansion and six more living elsewhere — were taken by an LA County child welfare agency in May after the parents were accused of failing to intervene in the abuse of a baby by a nanny, police in Arcadia said.
The children range in age from 2 months to 13 years, with most between 1 and 3, police said. The FBI won't comment but agents are investigating. Silvia Zhang, 38, and Guojun Xuan, 65, have not responded to emails seeking comment.
Police believe Zhang gave birth to one or two of the children while the rest were born by surrogate. Some women who were paid surrogates for the couple now say they were unaware that the couple was accumulating a supersize family, raising questions about their intentions.
''What were they going to do with these children?'' said Deborah Wald, a lawyer in San Francisco whose expertise includes surrogacy law.
What is surrogacy?
Surrogacy is an agreement between parties to have a woman become pregnant, typically through an embryo transfer, and deliver a baby. The intended parent or parents might struggle with infertility. They also could be same-sex couples.
There's no limit on how many children someone can have through surrogates or any other method, said Wald, who is not involved in the Arcadia case.