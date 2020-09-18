Martin Walker’s “Bruno, Chief of Police” series to calm the COVID soul.

A few times a year — summers are best, when I’m on the porch with an iced tea — I visit the Dordogne region of France and the small village of Saint-Denis on the Vezere River to see what Police Chief Bruno is up to now. There will be a complicated love interest, dinners straight from the garden with good flows of the local vineyard’s best. Murder happens and intrigue follows as the townspeople, buffeted but stalwart, use their talents and remind me that home can be anywhere there’s community.

Marcia Willett, Edina

