NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:
Meta Platforms Inc. (META), up $5.16 to $303.35.
The owner of Facebook and Instagram is reportedly developing a new artificial intelligence system.
RTX Corp. (RTX), down $6.09 to $77.39.
The maker of aircraft engines warned that a problem with a Pratt & Whitney engine hurt revenue and profits.
J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM), down $8.81 to $132.77.
The jam and peanut butter maker is buying Twinkies owner Hostess Brands.
Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (BABA), down $1.33 to $88.72.
Daniel Zhang, the former CEO of the large Chinese e-commerce company, resigned as head of its cloud computing unit.
FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), up 3 cents to $1.47.
The fuel cell power plant maker's fiscal third-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecasts.
Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL), up $26.76 to $278.13.
The construction materials company reportedly rejected an offer from Kingspan Group.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up 65 cents to $39.94.
The copper miner gained ground along with rising prices for the base metal.
Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), up $4.08 to $110.22.
The chipmaker announced a deal to supply Apple with 5G modem systems for smartphones.