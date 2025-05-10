Quakers march against Trump's crackdown on immigrants carrying on their long faith tradition

PRINCETON, N.J. — A group of Quakers are marching more than 300 miles from New York City to Washington, D.C., to demonstrate against the Trump administration's crackdown on immigrants.
The march extends a long tradition of Quaker activism. Historically, Quakers have been involved in peaceful protests to end wars and slavery, and support women's voting rights in line with their commitment to justice and peace. Far more recently, Quakers sued the federal government earlier this year over immigration gents ability to make arrests at houses of worship.
Organizers of the march say their protest seeks to show solidarity with migrants and other groups that are being targeted by President Donald Trump's administration.
''It feels really daunting to be up against such critical and large and in some ways existential threats,'' said Jess Hobbs Pifer, a 25-year-old Quaker and march organizer, who said she felt ''a connection'' to the faith's long history of activism.
''I just have to put one foot in front of the other to move towards something better, something more true to what Quakers before us saw for this country and what people saw for the American Experiment, the American dream," she said.
Their goal is to walk south from the Flushing Quaker Meeting House — across New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania — to the U.S. Capitol to deliver a copy of the ''Flushing Remonstrance'' — a 17th century document that called for religious freedom and opposed a ban on Quaker worship.
Quakers say it remains relevant in 2025 as a reminder to ''uphold the guiding principle that all are welcome.''
''We really saw a common thread between the ways that the administration is sort of flying against the norms and ideals of constitutional law and equality before the law,'' said Max Goodman, 28, a Quaker, who joined the march.