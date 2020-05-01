SOFIA, Bulgaria — An 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook central Bulgaria on Friday but there were no reports of any injuries or damage.
The quake occurred just after 2 p.m. local time (1101 GMT) in the Balkan nation. Its epicenter was 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv at a shallow depth of two kilometers (slightly over one mile), according to the National Geophysical Institute.
The temblor was followed by a series of minor aftershocks and was felt in the capital, Sofia, and elsewhere in the Balkan country.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Quake with 4.5 magnitude felt in Bulgaria's capital
An 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook central Bulgaria on Friday but there were no reports of any injuries or damage.
Nation
'I died and came back': 12-year-old recovers from virus
As her desperately sick daughter was being airlifted to a hospital, Jennifer Daly was thinking about all the parts of life that still lay ahead for her 12-year-old and whether she'd ever experience them: Would she get to fall in love? Would she get the chance to get married and have her own children?
World
Muslims in Jerusalem pray outdoors amid virus lockdown
Muslims in Jerusalem are praying outside in small groups during the holy month of Ramadan as measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic remain in place, including a halt to prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam.
World
Danish court detains Islamic militant plot suspect
A 23-year-old man appeared in a Danish court on Friday, a day after being arrested on suspicion of plotting an extremist attack. He was ordered jailed until May 28 as investigations continue.
World
Watchdog group says US not releasing data on Taliban attacks
The U.S. mission in Afghanistan has for the first time refused to publicly release its data on insurgent attacks amid the implementation of a peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban, an American watchdog said Friday.