MEXICO CITY — An earthquake struck southeast Mexico on Thursday,, sending people fleeing into the streets.
The U.S. Geological Survey gave a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 and said the epicenter was about 7 miles (12 kilometers) west-northwest of the town of Nopalapan at a depth of 69 miles (111 kilometers).
The quake triggered seismic alarms 235 miles (380 kilometers) away in Mexico City, but it was not felt in the capital. There were no immediate reports of damage.
