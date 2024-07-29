BARSTOW, Calif. — An earthquake shook the desert area east of Los Angeles on Monday but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.9 quake occurred at about 1 p.m. and was centered 13.7 miles (22 kilometers) northeast of the community of Barstow.
It was felt as a ''rolling sensation'' about 80 miles (129 kilometers) away in the desert resort city of Palm Springs, but there were no immediate reports of damage, said police Lt. Gustavo Araiza.
San Bernardino County had no immediate reports of damage or injuries, said Mara Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the county sheriff's department.
