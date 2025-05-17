Quail Hollow's closing 3 holes known as the Green Mile proving to be huge test at PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Green Mile nearly sent Masters champion Rory McIlroy home early from the PGA Championship. Quail Hollow's closing three holes known did a number on several other players, too.
The Green Mile has lived up to its diabolical reputation this week as one of the most difficult closing stretches in golf and has had a major impact on the leaderboard. In short, if you can navigate the Green Mile in par, or close to it, you're probably playing well.
If you don't your fortunes can change quickly.
McIlroy's nearly did.
The world's No. 2 player and recent Masters champion was looking to make a move up the leaderboard late in the second round Friday after pulling within seven shots of leader Jhonattan Vegas.
Then he hit the Green Mile.
He bailed out on his tee shot on the par-3 17th over water, landing to the right of the green. An uphill pitch led to a two-putt bogey and suddenly McIlroy faced the prospect of failing to make the cut if made double bogey on No. 18. (There have been 35 double bogeys or worse there in two days.)
Things got really antsy when he hooked his tee shot way left, and the ball hit a the metal roof of a concession stand and bounced back next to the creek that runs along the left side of the fairway. Faced with an awkward uphill lie — the ball well above his knees — McIlroy managed to advance the ball to the rough on the right side of the green.