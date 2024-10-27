Sports

Qinwen Zheng defeats wild card Sophia Kenin to win in Tokyo and clinch WTA Finals berth

Top-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China claimed the Toray Pan Pacific Open title with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over American wild card Sofia Kenin on Sunday and clinched her place in the WTA finals next month.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 27, 2024 at 12:05PM

TOKYO — Top-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China claimed the Toray Pan Pacific Open title with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over American wild card Sofia Kenin on Sunday and clinched her place in the WTA finals next month.

The No. 7-ranked Zheng, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, fired 16 aces and only faced a single break point throughout the 1 hour, 52 minute victory in Tokyo over the 2020 Australian Open champion.

The 22-year-old Zheng earned her third title of the year and first on hardcourt since winning at Guangzhou last year. She has gone 28-4 since Wimbledon, including a 12-2 run in the tour's Asian swing.

The 25-year-old Kenin had one of the best performances of the season. The American was ranked as high as No. 4 early in 2020. However, a series of injuries, including ankle and quadricep ailments, made her WTA ranking drop to its current 155.

The WTA Finals begin Nov. 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter help Colorado beat Cincinnati 34-23 to become bowl eligible

Shedeur Sanders threw a pair of touchdown passes to Travis Hunter and ran for a score to help Colorado become bowl-eligible with a 34-23 win over Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Sports

Yin Ruoning shoots 65 to win in Malaysia. She holds off Jeeno Thitikul, who finishes runner-up again

Sports

Aaron Boone's watches tell time -- and who's pitching for the Yankees each day