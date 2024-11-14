QB Love, Packers look to keep pace in tight NFC North, continue dominance of struggling Bears

Green Bay is third in the NFC North behind Detroit (8-1) and Minnesota (7-2). ... The Packers won four straight before losing to Detroit. ... The Packers are one of three teams to rank in the top 10 in the league in total offense, rushing offense, passing offense and scoring. The others are Baltimore and San Francisco. … Green Bay has 19 takeaways, tied for second with Buffalo behind Minnesota (20). … The Packers have 62 points off turnovers — second to Buffalo (78). … Packers S Xavier McKinney has six interceptions to tie Detroit's Kerby Joseph for the NFL lead. McKinney has a league-high seven takeaways, including a fumble recovery. … TE Tucker Kraft has five touchdown catches in his past six games. ... The Bears have gone without a touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time since 2004. The offense has 23 consecutive possessions without a TD since scoring in the final minute at Washington in Week 8, when Chicago lost on a Hail Mary. In the three games since the bye, the offense has produced just two touchdowns in 34 drives. ... Chicago has held opponents to 10 touchdowns on 27 trips inside the red zone for a league-low 37% rate. ... K Cairo Santos is tied for third in the NFL with six field goals of 50 yards or more — one shy of his franchise record.