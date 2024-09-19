QB Kyle McCord is on an early roll for undefeated Syracuse after transfer from Ohio State

''I've known coach Brown forever and there's a great team around me. There was really no doubt about the decision, but if you were to have asked me right after the season, did I think things would go like this I'd say no, but at the end of the day things happen for a reason,'' McCord said. ''Obviously it (last season) didn't end in a picture-perfect way, but to land on my feet, in a situation like this, with coaches like this and players like this, I'm blessed. Sometimes things have to fall apart for things to come together. This is definitely one of those situations.''