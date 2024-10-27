QB Jayden Daniels is active and expected to play for the Commanders against the Bears

LANDOVER, Md. — Jayden Daniels is active and expected to play for the Washington Commanders against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on Sunday after being listed as questionable because of a rib injury.
By STEPHEN WHYNO
He practiced in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, and coach Dan Quinn called Daniels a game-time decision. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and AP Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite was injured early in a 40-7 rout of Carolina last weekend.
Daniels playing makes this the sixth time in NFL history rookie quarterbacks taken first and second in the draft face off as rookies. Bears-Commanders was flexed to national television because of the showdown between and Daniels and Williams, who returns home after growing up in the District of Columbia and nearby suburban Maryland.
