QB Jayden Daniels is active and expected to play for the Commanders against the Bears

Jayden Daniels is active and expected to play for the Washington Commanders against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on Sunday after being listed as questionable because of a rib injury.

October 27, 2024 at 6:56PM

LANDOVER, Md. — Jayden Daniels is active and expected to play for the Washington Commanders against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on Sunday after being listed as questionable because of a rib injury.

He practiced in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, and coach Dan Quinn called Daniels a game-time decision. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and AP Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite was injured early in a 40-7 rout of Carolina last weekend.

Daniels playing makes this the sixth time in NFL history rookie quarterbacks taken first and second in the draft face off as rookies. Bears-Commanders was flexed to national television because of the showdown between and Daniels and Williams, who returns home after growing up in the District of Columbia and nearby suburban Maryland.

