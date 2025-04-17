QB Cam Ward of Miami is the Titans' likely pick at No. 1 overall in the NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans need a quarterback, hold the No. 1 pick overall and have spent the offseason turning over every stone, rewatching tape and studying Miami's Cam Ward as much as possible.
Yes, they've also looked closely at Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter and edge rusher Abdul Carter.
Signing not one, but two journeyman sure makes Ward's name the one likely on the card the Titans give Commissioner Roger Goodell to kick off the first night of the NFL draft April 24 in Green Bay.
If not, Tennessee has done its best to generate a trade market, needing more draft picks to fill roster holes after three straight losing seasons. New general manager Mike Borgonzi has said he's gotten calls about the No. 1 overall pick, but the Titans will need a ''big haul'' to make a deal.
Tennessee desperately needs a quarterback, somebody who can start and be a winner especially by the time their new stadium opens in 2027.
This franchise has whiffed on a trio of first-round quarterbacks from Vince Young (No. 3 overall in 2006), Jake Locker (No. 8 in 2011) and Marcus Mariota (No. 2 in 2015). The Titans traded down from the No. 1 pick in 2016 two weeks before that draft because they already had Mariota.
Young and Mariota each lasted five seasons. Locker retired after four seasons. Malik Willis, whom the Titans traded up to take in the third round in 2022, was traded last year, while Will Levis, the 33rd pick by the previous GM, was benched last season by first-year coach Brian Callahan.
With veterans Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle signed in March, Levis appears to be trade bait with Tennessee needing to add to eight draft picks and leaving a big hole in the starting lineup. It's why Callahan said they're doing everything possible evaluating quarterbacks. More picks would be good for a team with only two within the first 35 picks and nothing in the third round.