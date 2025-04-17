QB Cam Ward of Miami is the Titans' likely pick at No. 1 overall in the NFL draft

Ward finished fourth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy after his lone season at Miami where he completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards with a FBS-best and program-record 39 touchdown passes. He also had only seven interceptions. His yards gained per pass attempt was a career-best 9.5 yards. That followed two seasons at Washington State where he threw for more yards and TDs in each season while dropping his interceptions from nine in 2022 to seven in 2023.