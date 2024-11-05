Qataris decide whether to end limited voting for legislative seats in shadow of US election

Voting took place as the world's attention focused on the U.S. presidential election, with even Qatar's state-funded satellite news network Al Jazeera offering brief acknowledgments of the vote wedged between coverage of the U.S. and the Mideast wars. Though Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, announced last month a vote would take place, it was only Sunday that authorities announced the date of the poll.