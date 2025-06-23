DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar says Iran fired 19 missiles at US air base and one hit but caused no casualties.
Qatar says Iran fired 19 missiles at US air base and one hit but caused no casualties.
The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 8:20PM
US military official says no US bases in Iraq were targeted but that a malfunctioning Iranian missile aimed at Israel triggered an alert in Iraq earlier in the day. (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported a missile attack on a base housing US forces in Iraq. )
