Qatar says Iran fired 19 missiles at US air base and one hit but caused no casualties

The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 8:20PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar says Iran fired 19 missiles at US air base and one hit but caused no casualties.

US military official says no US bases in Iraq were targeted but that a malfunctioning Iranian missile aimed at Israel triggered an alert in Iraq earlier in the day. (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported a missile attack on a base housing US forces in Iraq. )

Supreme Court allows Trump to restart swift deportation of migrants to countries other than their homelands, for now

