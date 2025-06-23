Wires

Qatar issues statement condemning Iranian attack on air base, says no casualties reported

Qatar issues statement condemning Iranian attack on air base, says no casualties reported.

The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 5:20PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar issues statement condemning Iranian attack on air base, says no casualties reported.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

