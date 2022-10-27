DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar will drop most of its coronavirus restrictions beginning Nov. 1, just before it hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Qatar's Health Ministry made the announcement Wednesday. In a statement, it said that PCR or rapid-antigen test results would not be required for those flying into the country.
It also dropped a requirement to register for the country's Ehteraz contract-tracing app. However, it's mandatory to use the app to enter health care facilities in Qatar.
The World Cup begins Nov. 20, when Qatar will face Ecuador.
Qatar expects 1.2 million visitors during the tournament.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1
Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston's lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Saturday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece.
Sports
Maye's 5 TDs lead No. 21 North Carolina to 42-24 win vs Pitt
Drake Maye threw for five touchdowns and Antoine Green had a career night with 180 yards receiving as No. 21 North Carolina overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to defeat Pittsburgh 42-24 on Saturday.
Sports
Williams throws for 5 TDs, No. 10 USC outlasts Arizona
Caleb Williams was without two of his top targets and it did nothing to slow him down. Same for the rest of Southern California's talented offense.
Sports
Hyatt's 2 TDs lead No. 3 Tennessee over No. 19 Kentucky 44-6
Jalin Hyatt caught five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a 44-6 victory over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night.
Sports
Michigan State players rough up Michigan player in tunnel
Michigan State players roughed up Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following their game Saturday night.