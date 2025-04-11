Q&A: What has China done so far? What could China do next?

BEIJING — A reordering of global trading relationships could be underway as the world's two largest economies clash and relations spiral into a trade war. On Friday, Beijing raised its tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125%, starting Saturday, after the U.S. pushed its tariffs on Chinese products to a total of 145%.
Early on, China retaliated against imports of American farm products like beef and pork and imposed export controls on strategically vital minerals. It has targeted big companies like DuPont China and Google with antitrust investigations and reduced the number of Hollywood films shown in Chinese cinemas.
Experts say there are still more options if U.S. President Donald Trump keeps upping the ante. Here's the latest on what China has done, and what could come next:
What has China done so far?
Apart from higher tariffs, export controls and retaliation against specific U.S. companies, Beijing also has filed lawsuits at the World Trade Organization.
It has issued a travel advisory telling its citizens to evaluate risks of visiting the United States in a time of deteriorating relations.
The China Film Administration, which approves imports of Hollywood films, limiting foreign films to 34 a year, said it would ''appropriately reduce'' the import of American movies. China requires that revenues from films shown be shared and is Hollywood's second largest market.
China is also reaching out to other countries on dealing with Trump's tariffs and trying to shore up support over trade. This week, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with his counterparts at the European Union, the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. Next week, President Xi Jinping will travel to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, a trip that his Foreign Ministry said would inject ''new momentum into regional and global peace and stability.''