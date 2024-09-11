Q&A: Lily Collins is ‘Emily in Paris,' Rome and Barcelona

This season, because ''Emily in Paris'' is more known, when you're out and about in the streets, it does become a bit of live theater because you can't control people watching all the time. And so sometimes there are scenes, when you're near (Emily's) apartment building or you're in Rome or you're in the mountains skiing, where there's hundreds of people that just show up to watch. And so it is a bit like theater. You are performing for an audience that weirdly doesn't know the storyline, though, so it's a little bit the same and a little bit different. It's like, ''But you won't see this for a few months, so please don't spoil it!'' Whereas with theater, it's in the moment.