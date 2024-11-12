Q&A: Lashana Lynch is on the hunt for Eddie Redmayne in 'The Day of the Jackal'

LYNCH: That's one thing that this show does really well and what Ronan (Bennett), our writer, did really well in that, that running in parallel happened so seamlessly that you don't really see it coming. And every single episode you feel like you want to root for someone like Bianca but the Jackal just makes sense. Even though he's just done something completely heinous. You almost want to be him, which is, I think, the point.