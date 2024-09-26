Q&A: Kate Winslet on bringing WWII photographer Lee Miller's story to the big screen

WINSLET: She might have been the first female cinematographer I'd worked with at that point. But in those days there weren't very many women on sets. There were almost never women in the camera department. Ellen and I were kind of thrown together because we were on a very male-dominated set — happy to be there — but two of very few women. And whilst it was a great adventure, it was a really tough shoot. We always had to do so much in one day and it happened to be a brutal New York winter. We stayed friends and we worked together again on ''A Little Chaos'' (Winslet suggested her to Alan Rickman). I just thought to myself, why isn't she doing features? It made sense on so many levels. This was somebody who had spent decades of her life being a visual eye, conveying narratives in a very powerful visual way. And that's exactly what Lee Miller did. It wouldn't have sat well with me if it had been a man. I almost feel like Lee would have been shaking her fists at me from her grave.