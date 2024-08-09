Q&A: John Legend on his ambitious children's album, 'My Favorite Dream,' and new single, 'L-O-V-E'

It all started when I was just playing a version of one of the songs that is on a Fisher-Price play mat: The song called ''Maybe," that a lot of parents of toddlers know very well. I was learning how to play it on the piano so I could sing it to Esti, one of our babies, and Chrissy recorded me learning the song and singing it to Esti on the piano. She posted it to her Instagram. And all my fans were like, ''John, you got to do more children's songs. You got to cover all the Fisher-Price songs.'' And so, a lot of people were asking me to record some children's music. And I kind of took it as a challenge, not to just cover some songs kids already knew and loved, but to try to create something new. So, I wrote nine new original songs and made a whole album of it. And it was fun, just thinking about all the messages that we tell our kids and the things I want to sing to them.