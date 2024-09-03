Q&A: Ian McKellen is his own harshest critic as he discusses his stage fall and new thriller

McKELLEN: I do, but with a wary eye. I like to know what the word in the streets is and if you've had a lot of bad reviews, or good ones. But the whole business of acting in the theater is, at 7:30, curtain goes up. All the lights turn on and you get on with the job for that night's audience. And what happened on the first night? Irrelevant. And it should be no secret that actors get better or can get better. And if you do 100 performances of something, you're likely to be better on the 100th performance than you were on the first night.