Q&A: FKA Twigs is in a creative groove, with 'The Crow' and an upcoming album

FKA TWIGS: I think the world of ''The Crow'' is its own incredible visual universe. So, I knew that it was going to be visually very arresting. Rupert (Sanders, the director), of course, is known for the way that he translates image into film, but then also Steve Annis, our DP, he's really incredible. So, I didn't know exactly what it was going to look like, but I really trusted in Rupert's vision and Steve's eye that it was going to be something that was very beautiful and artistic.