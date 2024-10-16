Q&A: Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal's 'La Máquina' explores masculinity and aging in boxing story

GARCÍA BERNAL: It is a privilege to be able to sublimate that as actors. Also, we had the fortune of growing up in very loving environments where we're not forced to think about (the negative aspects of aging). We're really far away from those concepts, but they might affect us in other ways. But there's that moment that as friends, Diego and I have confessed to each other as friends like, ‘Man, I don't play fútbol anymore. Why? Because I get hurt. And I cannot work if I'm—" It's a bit sad but it happens to everybody.