Q&A: Binoche and Fiennes on reuniting for ‘The Return' and fighting for meaningful movies

BINOCHE: You prepared more than I did. Ralph was really training like crazy for it. As for me, you want to be present and allow truth in the moment and make these figures, these big myths, these archetypes real. Uberto was quite controlling because he wanted to succeed so much with this film, he wanted it to be so close to his dream. We had to relax him in a way so we would have space to engage in this acting moment between us. We wanted to give something special to the film so people would experience as a spectator something ancient and yet very truthful and modern.