PWHL's 2 newest GMs, Gardner Morey and Turner, eager to begin building expansion rosters next week

Cara Gardner Morey was so eager to begin building PWHL Vancouver's expansion roster, the now-former Princeton coach was already formulating a priority list of potential players she'd target before landing the general manager's job.
''I started thinking about it on the first phone call,'' Gardner Morey said Friday during a Zoom session introducing her and fellow PWHL Seattle expansion team GM Meghan Turner.
''Watching all the games, you're like, ‘Oooh, who would be great in this spot?''' Gardner Morey added. ''That's what's exciting about this position, right, is building your own team and this fantasy that you could almost choose anybody you want.''
Acknowledging there are constraints built in, including the league's salary cap, Gardner Morey and Turner begin that process next week.
It starts Wednesday with an exclusive four-day player signing period, when the two yet-to-be-named expansion teams can add up to five players. It will be followed with an expansion draft on June 9, in which Vancouver and Seattle will each have their first 12 players, with the remainder of the rosters filled out in the PWHL draft on June 24 followed by free agency.
Each of the PWHL's six existing teams are initially allowed to protect three players, and can add a fourth to the list once they lose two in the two-phased expansion process.
In limiting the number of protected players, the PWHL placed on emphasis on ensuring the expansion teams can be competitive from the start of the league's third season expected to open in November. And it will lead to some notable high-profile players making the move to the Pacific Northwest.
''I'm excited to build a team that can really compete and win a championship in Year 1,'' said Turner, who spent the past two season as the Boston Fleet's assistant general manager.